The Arctic Chill Continues!!

It’s been nice to see some sunshine today and it isn’t as windy as yesterday, but it still VERY chilly all across Central Texas. Temperatures will remain below freezing all day, and we likely won’t get back above freezing until early afternoon on Saturday. Most of Central Texas will likely stay below freezing for around 50 hours. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper teens, so the hard freeze threat continues. We will have some morning clouds, but afternoon sunshine should help to warm us back over freezing Saturday afternoon and highs should make it into the mid-30s.

We will stay chilly on Christmas Day, but we will also see sunny skies and light winds. Christmas morning will start out in the 20s, but by the afternoon we should make it into the mid-40s. Compared to the very warm Christmas Day we had last year, we will likely be 35-40° colder this year!

A steady warm trend returns next week. By the end of next week, highs will rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s. We also will see some scattered rain chances return late next week as well.

