Bell County Commissioner’s Court votes to sue city of Killeen

Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Commissioners court has voted to sue the city of Killeen over the city’s adoption of Proposition A, the decriminalization of marijuana possession as long as it weighs in under four ounces, the equivalent of 112 grams.

Proposition A was voted on during the November 8 election and the results were largely in favor of Prop A. The proposition passed with a 69% approval rating.

The court voted on Thursday stating they will use Texas Local Government Code Section 370.003 which states, “The governing body of a municipality, the commissioners court of a county, or a sheriff, municipal police department, municipal attorney, county attorney, district attorney, or criminal district attorney may not adopt a policy under which the entity will not fully enforce laws relating to drugs, including Chapters 481 and 483, Health and Safety Code, and federal law.”

Earlier in December, Killeen voted to remove section 22-83 which prohibited officers from using odor as probable cause for search and seizure has been removed from Prop A and will be revisited in three months.

