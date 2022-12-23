Dangerously cold out there and we stay in the freezer all day long

What a difference a day makes. That powerful Arctic front blew through Central Texas yesterday - Leaving our area with dangerously cold and windy conditions.

It’s absolutely frigid out there this Friday morning. Thankfully winds calmed down a little overnight, but they are still breezy out of the north around 10 to 20 mph this morning. Actual air temperatures are sitting around 8° to 16°, but with that dry and cold air mass in place and those north winds, we have DANGEROUSLY cold feels-like temperatures out there this morning. We feel like -10° to 0°.

These temperatures can be harmful to you and your furry friends if you go outside this morning. Please do not take these warnings lightly. These wind chill values could easily result in hypothermia if you’re not dressed properly outdoors. Remember your furry friends - They need a warm shelter in this extreme cold as well. Check on your elderly loved ones or neighbors and continue to keep those P’s protected!

Due to these extremely cold and windy conditions the cold front brought us, the National Weather Service issued a Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Warning for most of Central Texas.

-A HARD FREEZE WARNING remains in effect until 9AM and a WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect until Noon.

Temperatures dropped below freezing at 10 AM Thursday and WILL NOT warm above freezing at all Friday. After a frigid morning with lows below 15° and wind chill well below zero, this afternoon will feature highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be more calm Friday than what we had Thursday, but will still be breezy. This will keep wind chill values in the teens for the afternoon. Cloud cover increases throughout the day - But no precip will be heading our way.

As the sunset Friday evening, temperatures will once again plummet into the teens and low 20s with wind chill values in the single digits heading into Christmas Eve morning. Our stretch of freezing weather looks like it will briefly come to an end Saturday afternoon for only a few hours. Highs for Christmas Eve will still be cold, into the mid 30s, which is better than what we saw on Friday.

Santa and his reindeer will certainly love these temperatures as they deliver gifts across Central Texas. Waking up Christmas morning, temperatures look to be right back into the teens and low 20s. Santa looks to bring us all a gift of a warmer day with highs reaching back into the low to mid 40s!

The good news - There is light at the end of this very cold tunnel. We’ll have two more near or sub-freezing mornings on Monday and Tuesday. Warmer afternoon temperatures will slowly return as well. Still chilly in the 50s Monday and Tuesday. A more significant warm up arrives by mid-to-end of the week with highs back into the 60s Wednesday and 70s as we head into the final days of 2022. We may also see some rain return into the final days of the year.

