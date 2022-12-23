Early Morning Fire destroys café at Homestead Heritage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at the Homestead Heritage community.

The Elm Mott Fire Chief said they responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am.

He said the structure is cafe homestead which is managed by the Homestead Heritage community.

They contained the fire and kept it from spreading however it’s still an active fire.

The fire chief said because of the conditions they had, they had to save resources so they could not fully put out the fire.

No other buildings are threatened according to Elm Mott fire chief.

A member of the Homestead Heritage Community and fire fighter Tom Klingensmith said Cafe Homestead was built by members of the community.

Klingensmith says he was definitely sad because it was built in the 1990s by the community and a staple of Homestead Heritage.

