Good News Friday: December 23, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD is honoring the legacy of James Burrell by naming its newest elementary school after him. Burrell passed away in July 2020. He spent five decades with the district starting off a student then later teaching Vocational and Special Educations at Belton Junior and Senior high school. He retired in 2000 but continued to drive a bus until 2015.

Congratulations to Midway High School debate teacher, Susan Jones. She has won the National Speech and Debate Associations’ prestigious Diamond Award. It is the highest honor given to a debate coach and recognizes a professional career that combines excellence and longevity.

The Village of Salado has received a $30,000 check to purchase a “friendship spinner” for their “all-abilities playground.” The non-profit, Legacy Salado, presented the check to help the village continue their effort to create a space for all children to play in.

Big shout out to these tiny kiddos. Students at Primrose School of Waco at Woodway have donated over 1,800 cans of food to the Salvation Army. The students have to perform household chores to buy the canned goods or non-perishable items and this takes place at the over 475 Primrose schools nationwide.

We want to wish a Happy 56th Birthday to Linda Brown. She wears many hats at the True Vine Worship Center in Waco. Linda is a co-pastor, President of the Women Mission, Daughters of Destiny Ladies group, sings in church choir and is part of many other organizations.

