Greyhound offers free bus rides to runaway youth

Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities...
Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities nationwide.(Greyhound Bus Lines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Greyhound bus lines is once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season.

It’s part of the transportation company’s Home Free program.

For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless persons and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardians with a free bus ticket home or to a stable and safe place.

Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities nationwide.

The partnership has helped over 18,000 families by providing free bus tickets.

