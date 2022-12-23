Killeen apartment complex fire damages eight units

The cause of the fire is under investigation
Killeen firefighters put out fire at apartment complex
Killeen firefighters put out fire at apartment complex(City of Killeen)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department responded to an apartment complex Friday morning.

Firefighters responded at around 12:02 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.

Crews arrived on scene within five minutes of dispatch and reported flames coming from a second-floor balcony at the rear of the building, extending to the attic space of the 12-unit building.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes of arrival on the scene.

“Damage from fire and smoke cause eight of the 12 units to be uninhabitable,” said Marcus Hood, city of Killeen’s spokesman. “The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working with the apartment complex to assist the displaced residents.”

apartment complex on Trimmier Road
apartment complex on Trimmier Road(City of Killeen)

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, which is undetermined at this time.

There were no injuries to any firefighters or residents.

