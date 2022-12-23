Thousands have reported power outages, strong winds likely to blame

Outages reported continue to rise in Bell County and McLennan County
By Josh Bowering
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some people in the Bell County area are going on twenty-four hours without power as of 5 p.m. on Friday.

Those residents say their power went out when wind chill was -1° on Thursday.

“My husband is 83 and I’m 76 and it’s cold in our house,” said Holland resident Pat Stroud.

Stroud and her husband are currently without power, similar to the last arctic blast except then they were without power for ten days.

“I was hoping, they said everything would be okay. Well, it’s not okay,” she said.

The Stroud’s aren’t the only ones in the dark.

Down the road, their neighbors slept in freezing temperatures.

“I took a picture this morning and it was 34°. I checked it again and it went down to 32°,” Carlos Davis said as he showed a picture of his thermostat reading 34° inside.

His power turned off around 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

“We were cooking supper and just like that, it was turned off,” said Davis.

No warmth, no food, and no sign of when the outage will be fixed.

“Really we didn’t eat dinner. Our house is all electric, so we had no way of warming anything up,” he said.

Having reported their outages, their anticipated fix time went from 11 p.m. on Thursday to 8 a.m. on Friday.

“We had four layers of blankets on us last night. We’re staying as warm as we can in this kind of weather,” said Stroud.

Last checking with those families at 5 p.m. on Friday, they tell me they’re still without power.

To check power outages in your area click here.

