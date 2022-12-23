Police: Woman, intoxicated, charged with using fake name to steal $85k Corvette

Lora McClung, 52(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she forged information to purchase a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette.

Police say that on Thursday, a dealer at Jim Keras Chevrolet reported fraud to Memphis police when he noticed that the address on an online application raised a red flag from a previous fraudulent sale.

The name on the application was “Julie Wilson,” and despite this being fraudulent information, the application was approved through General Motors Financial Company, police say.

A woman arrived at the dealership and told the dealer that she was Julie Wilson, and signed all documents under the same name.

Officers arrived on the scene and determined that the woman was actually 52-year-old Lora McClung, according to her driver’s license.

McClung was unable to give a statement to investigators because she was intoxicated, police say.

She was then transported to Jail East.

The Corvette was valued at $85,255.20, according to police.

McClung is charged with forgery and theft of merchandise valued between $60,000-$250,000.

Both are felony charges.

According to police documents, McClung is known to go by multiple aliases, including Shalanda Arbur, Teresa Jones, Laura Hayes, and others.

In 2011, McClung was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property valued between $1,000-$10,000 after a home was burglarized and items of value were pawned.

She is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27.

