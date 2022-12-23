Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:

Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection.

The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75.

According to the food safety worker, the imitation and raw crab, the cooked shrimp and General Tso Chicken, and the Sweet-n-Sour Chicken were not keep either cool enough or warm enough.

The sushi at the buffet wasn’t at the right temp.

There was white moldy paste inside the cooler.

Black and pink substances inside several ice machines.

I’ll stop there...

--

Pignetti’s at 14 South 2nd Street in Temple got an 85 on a recent inspection and the permit was withheld because of the catering kitchen’s poor condition.

According to the food safety worker quote, “the catering kitchen has again declined to unacceptable levels.”

The workers needed to clean around all the equipment, the hand-sink was not properly connected to the sewer line.

At the time, it drained into a bucket which was dry and didn’t show signs of being used.

There were dirty knives left out.

The inspector questioned whether the staff fully understood the proper way to maintain and sanitize at an acceptable level.

--

T-Bo’s BBQ at 4016 Orchard Lane in Waco passed a recent inspection with a 90.

According to the food safety worker, this place had some sanitization issues; soiled towels on the prep table, rust on the floor, and leaking a hand-washing sink.

However, it passed.

--

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes t o Hook & Reel 1701 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.

According to its Facebook page, the Cajun kitchen got rave reviews.

People say, “the service and atmosphere were really fun...” and “good seafood boils.”

When you come here, be prepared to get down in it...

Luckily--- the business gives you plastic gloves and a bib for the messy goodness...

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

