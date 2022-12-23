Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major...
FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to be extra patient with deliveries of packages and presents right now.

The monster winter storm blasting much of the United States is causing delivery delays nationwide.

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.

UPS announced a similar situation, saying services in some regions could be affected as well.

This once-in-a-generation winter storm is also causing significant travel problems this week.

Miles of highways are shut down, and according to FlightAware, more than 3,000 take-offs were canceled Friday because of inclement conditions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Dangerously cold wind chill are expected Friday morning, with most locations dropping below Zero
The Cold Arctic Air Has Arrived & Is Sticking Around For a While
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn Kato, 33, on an enhanced charge of engaging in...
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple

Latest News

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, runs www.noradsanta.org, which tracks...
NORAD: Arctic blast won't derail Santa's travels
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
The contentious political issue, which has divided America, forced more than 8,400 troops out...
New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops