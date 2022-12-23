Warming shelter in Temple opens for the long haul with homeless population at greater risk in freezing temperatures

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This cold snap is putting an already vulnerable population at an even greater risk and local organizations are providing every resource possible to those without a home.

“They don’t have the privilege of really preparing like a lot of us do,” says Casey Mooney at Feed My Sheep in Temple.

Mooney says as the temperature drops, the need grows leaving those without a home in a dire situation. The non-profit says they can use anything from blankets, sleeping bags, to gloves and socks. A bigger item they are needing are large coats sizes XL to 3XL.

He adds that this is a crucial time for local organizations to pull all their resources together and direct them towards the same cause.

“It has to be that way, it can’t ever be just one group or one organization. Everyone has a different part and a different role,” Mooney explains.

Since Feed My Sheep doesn’t provide long term shelter, they provide travel to Impact Church. The church opens its doors to anyone who is looking to escape the cold.

“Hot meal, a shower if they need it, laundry we try to keep up with, hot bunks for them, a good place for them to stay the night,” says Bill Scofield, the pastor apprentice at Impact Church.

And he says that whether it’s hours or days, the shelter will be keeping the heat on. Because if they didn’t the outcome would be tragic. Scofield calls it a life or death situation for some.

And those on the receiving end are grateful for the extra help.

“Without them, trust me, it wouldn’t be the same. You come in the door and they’re heartwarming,” says Lorenzo Kirven who has been homeless for the past four years and relying on warming shelters for the past two.

Both organizations hope more people feel encouraged to volunteer and lend a helping hand to our neighbors who need it most.

Feed My Sheep is open in the morning and afternoon, everyday. They provide laundry and showering services, a resource center, and a restaurant that provides meals daily.

Impact Church is open as a warming shelter for the foreseeable future while we face freezing temperatures. They are providing meals, cots with blankets, a community center, and showers. Pets are also allowed.

Copyright 2022, KWTX. All rights reserved.