Chilly Christmas Weekend

We are still dealing with the impacts of this cold Arctic airmass that moved into Central Texas Thursday. It will be chilly today, but fortunately we will finally get over freezing this afternoon, ending a streak of over 50 hours below freezing. Highs this afternoon will only make it into the mid-30s, which is around 25° colder than normal. We will stay chilly on Christmas Day, but we will also see sunny skies and light winds. Christmas morning will start out in the 20s, but by the afternoon we should make it into the mid-40s. Compared to the very warm Christmas Day we had last year, we will likely be 35-40° colder this year!

A steady warm trend returns next week. By the end of next week, highs will rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s. We also will see some scattered rain chances return late next week as well.

