East I-14 closed due to tractor-trailer spill accident

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Tractor-trailer spill has closed part of East Interstate 14 in Killeen Friday evening to Saturday.

A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side.

Environmental crews worked overnight to stop any oil from extending beyond the accident site. Crews are working with the contractor to finish cleaning the area, according to Marcus Hood, spokesman for the City of Killeen.

Minor injuries were reported from the accident.

Eastbound interstate traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

The site is expected to be cleared by this evening.

