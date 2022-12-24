East I-14 opens following clean up of accident Friday evening

A tractor-trailer spilled following an accident on I-14
A tractor-trailer spilled following an accident on I-14
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - East I-14 in Killeen is now open following a Tractor-trailer spill from an accident Friday evening.

A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side.

Killeen accident on East I-14 Friday evening(City of Killeen)

Environmental crews worked overnight to stop any oil from extending beyond the accident site. Crews are working with the contractor to finish cleaning the area, according to Marcus Hood, spokesman for the City of Killeen.

Minor injuries were reported from the accident.

Copyright 2022, KWTX. All rights reserved.

