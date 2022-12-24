Gunman, sheriff’s department K-9 die in shootout with LA County deputies

Jack, a K-9 team dog who had been with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department since 2019,...
Jack, a K-9 team dog who had been with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department since 2019, was killed Thursday.(Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENA, Calif. (AP) — A man who fired on Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and killed a police dog was shot and killed after a 33-hour standoff, authorities said.

The 63-year-old man died at the scene Thursday in an apartment in the Los Angeles suburb of Gardena. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Gardena police Sgt. Brian Messina said the man barricaded himself in his apartment Wednesday morning after he shot at a neighbor sitting in a car during a dispute, the Southern California News Group reported.

One bullet hit the car door but the neighbor wasn’t injured.

After a day of failed attempts to negotiate with the man by phone, Gardena police asked for help from the Sheriff’s Department, authorities said.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, members of a SWAT team and a K-9 team dog named Jack entered the apartment, where the gunman opened fire and deputies fired back, killing him, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.

Jack, who had been with the department since 2019, also died at the scene.

The dog, a Belgian Malinois imported from the Netherlands, “saved numerous lives and courageously protected members of the bureau during countless tactical operations,” Sheriff Robert Luna tweeted Friday.

“K9 Jack was a very social dog with the heart of a warrior,” Luna wrote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Dangerously cold wind chill are expected Friday morning, with most locations dropping below Zero
The Cold Arctic Air Has Arrived & Is Sticking Around For a While
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
Fire at the Café Homestead
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
Jillian’s Saturday Fastcast
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming Lamar quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels