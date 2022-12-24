Mout Calm family finds loss Christmas presents on highway

MOUT CALM, Texas (KWTX) - It was three nights before Christmas in Mount Calm and James Steele decided to take a drive, then he said he noticed something shiny on the roadside.

“I was driving from Waco to here and seen a bunch a gifts on the side of the road. I pulled over and picked them all up and came home with them,” said Steele.

12 Christmas presents were wrapped in Santa hats and candy canes, but Steele saw that the tags didn’t have any last names.

“I thought he was joking. He sent a picture of wrapped presents in the front seat. I honestly thought he was kidding until he got here, and we saw all the names of them,” said Nikki Steele.

The Steele family spotted some of the wrapping paper had rips.

Once they took a closer look at the presents, they saw these were for kids.

“We’ve gone through a lot of kid clothing and sizing and the graphics on them, we believed were kid sizes,” said Steele.

The Steele’s are determined to find the owners but knew they couldn’t do it alone, so they called for helped from the community by using their phones.

“We chose not to post the names on Facebook because we didn’t want them going to the wrong person. It’s had a really positive response; it had a lot of shares really quickly,” said Steele.

They’re hopeful they can find the owners quickly, because every child deserves to wake up with presents under their Christmas tree.

“I just don’t want these kids to go without because sometimes, little moments, or little times of the year are really special and important for kids. I don’t want them to be let down right now,” said Steele.

If you are the owner of these presents, contact the Stelle family and they can ship them to you.

