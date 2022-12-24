Santa will love the chilly weather heading into Christmas Day

Merry Christmas Eve everyone! The coldest weather is now behind us. Temperatures dropped below freezing around 10 AM Thursday and stayed there into Christmas Eve. Our temperatures finally climbed above freezing as of Noon. That ends our below freezing stretch at 50 hours. Now it’s still pretty chilly out there, but with sunshine and light winds, it’s definitely more bearable outside.

Christmas Eve started out in the upper teens and low 20s and we saw our temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s, which is still around 20° below normal. If you’re heading out and about this evening, make sure to dress warm! It will be great weather to drink some hot coco, look at Christmas lights, and sing some Christmas music. Santa and his reindeer will be big fans of our weather tonight as they deliver Christmas presents all across Central Texas.

Clear skies and light winds allow our temperatures to drop well below freezing tonight. As we wake up Christmas morning, temperatures will be in the upper teens to mid 20s. If those kiddos have any outdoor presents they’ll want to play with, it’s probably best to wait for it to warm up some. Christmas afternoon will certainly be a gift as our warming trend continues. Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s to around 50°with sunny skies and light winds.

Heading into the final week of 2022 - Warmer weather has its eyes set upon Central Texas. We still have a few freezing temperatures to deal with. Freezing mornings, in the upper 20s, continue for Monday and Tuesday, but afternoon temperatures warm into the 50s. We may see a weak cold front move in Monday - Which may cool us off a few degrees Tuesday.

Warmer and higher humidity air returns by the middle of the week as strong south winds return. That will allow our temperatures to soar into the upper 60s Wednesday. We stay well above normal for the last days of 2022. Our normal high is typically 58° to end the year, but we’ll be more than 10° warmer than that for the end of the work week.

Upper 60s and low 70s return for Thursday and Friday - But some scattered rain may also accompany the warmer temperatures. A storm system will move into the western parts of the United States late in the week. Some disturbances will move into Central Texas bringing us an increase in our rain chances. New Year’s Weekend is also looking warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Better details to come on rain and if it may impact any New Year’s plans.

