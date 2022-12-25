Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy.

APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected to happen on Monday, Dec. 26.

As we get more information we will update this story.

