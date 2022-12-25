Giants players caught in Mall of America during shooting

A police car sits parked outside Nordstrom at the Mall of America after a shooting Friday, Dec....
A police car sits parked outside Nordstrom at the Mall of America after a shooting Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Several members of the New York Giants were in the Mall of America when a shooting occurred Friday evening at the mall’s Nordstrom location.

A few players were in the mall, and several players were in the team’s meal room, a meeting-type room just outside their hotel, which was adjacent to the mall. No one from the team was harmed in the incident, which left a 19-year-old dead in the shooting.

A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in suburban Minneapolis said. (KARE)

The Giants were in town to play the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, a 27-24 loss on Christmas Eve in which New York missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

“Your first thought is, obviously, once yourself is safe, you think about your teammates,” wide receiver Darius Slayton said. “There’s guys that could have been shopping. Some guys in their room, some people are everywhere. So, obviously, your next thought is all your teammates are OK, which they were.”

Slayton was one of the many players in the team’s meal room. The group was locked in the room for nearly 30 minutes, according to Slayton.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) during pregame warmups before an NFL football...
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

“Just had to stay put,” said running back Saquon Barkley, who said he was also in the meal room.

“I think there was a couple guys in the mall. I’m not quite sure exactly who. But it’s a crazy world out there.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Dangerously cold wind chill are expected Friday morning, with most locations dropping below Zero
The Cold Arctic Air Has Arrived & Is Sticking Around For a While
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
Fire at the Café Homestead
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

Pope Francis urges people this Christmas to "do something good."
Pope Francis urges people to not let Christmas pass without doing something good
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
FILE - This undated Clark County, Nev., Detention Center booking photo shows former Disney star...
Actor Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges
Jonah Burton, 8, has died after battling brain cancer.