Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas

Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield.

“I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,” Smith told KWTX News 10.

The top of his 2009 Lexus and front windshield saw major damage and his insurance is now saying it’s a total loss.

“I couldn’t see so I very carefully got it to the side of the road,” he said.

This all happened in Copperas Cove when he was on his way to Lampasas to visit his mother. After the crash, he pulled over on the side of the road and called his mom.

“My mom was expecting me to take her somewhere,” he recalled. “I had to let her know that I couldn’t take her.”

Thankfully at the time of the accident both his son and daughter were out of town. So, no one was in the car with him when the board flew into the passenger side.

“If it would have come on my side we might be having a different conversation,” he said.

But this Christmas Smith isn’t letting this dampen his holiday spirit. His focus is now on getting a new car and celebrating the season with his family.

“Until you reach the final destination, it always could’ve been worse and you just have to stay positive,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.