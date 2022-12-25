Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas

The top of the resident's 2009 Lexus and front windshield saw major damage from the board.
The top of the resident's 2009 Lexus and front windshield saw major damage from the board.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield.

“I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,” Smith told KWTX News 10.

The top of his 2009 Lexus and front windshield saw major damage and his insurance is now saying it’s a total loss.

“I couldn’t see so I very carefully got it to the side of the road,” he said.

This all happened in Copperas Cove when he was on his way to Lampasas to visit his mother. After the crash, he pulled over on the side of the road and called his mom.

“My mom was expecting me to take her somewhere,” he recalled. “I had to let her know that I couldn’t take her.”

Thankfully at the time of the accident both his son and daughter were out of town. So, no one was in the car with him when the board flew into the passenger side.

“If it would have come on my side we might be having a different conversation,” he said.

But this Christmas Smith isn’t letting this dampen his holiday spirit. His focus is now on getting a new car and celebrating the season with his family.

“Until you reach the final destination, it always could’ve been worse and you just have to stay positive,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Dangerously cold wind chill are expected Friday morning, with most locations dropping below Zero
The Cold Arctic Air Has Arrived & Is Sticking Around For a While
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
Fire at the Café Homestead
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

fastcast Christmas tree presents
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
A plate of food
Free meals can help to foster community for those without, during the holidays
Jillian’s Saturday Fastcast
A tractor-trailer spilled following an accident on I-14
East I-14 opens following clean up of accident Friday evening