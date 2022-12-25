Shiro VFD rescues woman trapped in bedroom as strong winds uproots tree

Tree falls on home in Shiro.
Tree falls on home in Shiro.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) -Strong winds are suspected of toppling a tree and pinning a woman in her bed Thursday night in Shiro.

The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the home near Carroll Drive and Ethel Street around 11:30 p.m. where the woman was rescued by firefighters.

Officials from the fire department said the woman was transported to the hospital but received no major injuries.

