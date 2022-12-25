Temple Fire Department responds to separate fires caused in the kitchen area

TEMPLE. Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department is investigating two separate fires reportedly originating in the kitchen area of the home.

Temple Fire responded to a structure fire ay around 12:25 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 1020 block of South 26th Street where they found a single-story residential home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters immediately began extinguishment efforts. Firefighters quickly verified that the residents were not a home at the time of the fire and were advised that several pets were still in the home.

The pets were located and removed from the residence and treated by Temple EMS units on the scene. The fire was reported under control at 1:23 p.m.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire at around 2:05 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Magnolia Greens apartments at 3311 SW. H.K. Dodgen loop, building 3, apartment 118.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from four different apartments of the two-story residential apartment building.

Responders immediately began evacuating residents and attacking the fire located on the 1st floor of the building in apartment 118, quickly bringing it under control.

The smoke and water damage was noted throughout and heavy fire damage was noted in the kitchen area of the affected apartment.

“Several adults and children were in various apartments of the 16-apartment building at the time of the fire, said Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles. “All were evacuated by Temple Fire and police personnel without incident.”

No one was in the affected apartment and there were no injuries to citizens or fire personnel.

Five dogs were in the affected apartment at the time of the fire, and all were removed by fire personnel and treated by Temple EMS crews.

The fire was reported under control at 2:34 p.m.

Temple Fire Department Investigators determined that the fire originated in the kitchen area of the home, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

