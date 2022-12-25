Temple Fire investigating fire at residence caused by space heater

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department responded to a fire which investigators say was caused by a space eater.

Temple Fire responded to a reported structure fire at around 5:15 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 808 block of E. Downs Ave around 5:15 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-story residential structure with heavy smoke coming from the home.

Crews immediately began extinguishment efforts and found the residents were not home at the time.

There were no injuries to citizens or firefighters.

The fire was reported under control at 5:46 p.m.

The exact cause remains under investigation.

