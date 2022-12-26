Austin police searching for wanted fugitive

Simon Lopez Jr. is described as Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 214 pounds, with black or...
Simon Lopez Jr. is described as Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 214 pounds, with black or brown hair.(Austin Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is seeking for the community’s help in their search for a wanted fugitive.

Simon Lopez Jr., 28, is wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, a class A misdemeanor.

“Simon Lopez Jr. is not a City of Austin employee or associated with the Trail of Lights or the Trail of Lights Foundation; however, he is known to work with road crews around the city and, most recently, in the Trail of Lights area,” said Austin PD.

Lopez frequents the 4800 block of Eastdale Drive, where detectives believe a family member lives.

He is described as Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 214 pounds, with black or brown hair.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

