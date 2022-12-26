Santa & Mrs. Claus vist staff, patients at St. Joseph Health

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On the busiest time of the year Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus took time to pay a special visit to some special people.

St. Joseph Health staff and patients got a surprise when St. Nick walked through the doors.

Santa and Mrs. Claus took pictures with hospital workers and patients and spread some Christmas spirit.

Someone from our KBTX staff also was surprised by Santa.

Meteorologist Max Crawford and his wife Kimberly Crawford welcomed their first child, Mason Everett Crawford, on Christmas Eve. Santa was one of the first people he got to meet.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.