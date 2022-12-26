Warm up knocked backwards for 24 hours

Warmer weather has its eyes set upon Central Texas for this final week of 2022! However, before we tap into some of that warmer weather, we do have a cold front that’s going to keep us chilly for one more day. South winds flip back to the north as a weak, Arctic front gives us one more freezing night in 2022 and afternoon highs on Tuesday will be stuck around 50°.

We start a big warm up by Wednesday! Our morning stays above freezing & afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 60s/low 70s! After last week’s cold blast it’s crazy to think that we will have above normal temperatures for a majority of this week. Average high this time of year? 58-59° - we will be running a good 10°+ warmer each day.

As the higher humidity returns, cloud cover does too. With the moisture surge, there could be some fog, mist, drizzle Wednesday night into early Thursday. Our next front will be a Pacific one (meaning not much cold air bottled up behind it) and looks to arrive Thursday afternoon. We could see rain and storms with the front Thursday and possibly into Friday morning. Areas east of I-35 have the highest likelihood of rain. Some of the models have backed away from a rain for Friday, but it will all depend on how quickly the upper-level dynamics move away.

This year will end with sunshine and 70s! Ringing in the New Year on a mild note with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the 50s at midnight. The first day of 2023 will see a few scattered clouds along with highs returning to the lower half of the 70s. Rain is being forecast one week from today.

