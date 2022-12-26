Warmer but still very chilly for Christmas Day

Overall the weather for Christmas this year was pretty nice, but we had a rather chilly start to the morning. We officially dropped down to 16° this morning, which will go down as the second coldest Christmas morning on record. We were still several degrees from the record low of 7° in 1983. The cool weather will stick around for Monday, thanks to a weak front that will be moving in. That front will keep the cool weather in place for Tuesday as well, but warmer weather rolls back in to end the week.

Warmer and higher humidity air returns by the middle of the week as strong south winds return. That will allow our temperatures to soar into the upper 60s Wednesday. We stay well above normal for the last days of 2022. Our normal high is typically 58° to end the year, but we’ll be more than 10° warmer than that for the end of the work week.

Upper 60s and low 70s return for Thursday and Friday - But some scattered rain may also accompany the warmer temperatures. A storm system will move into the western parts of the United States late in the week. Some disturbances will move into Central Texas bringing us an increase in our rain chances. New Year’s Weekend is also looking warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Better details to come on rain and if it may impact any New Year’s plans.

