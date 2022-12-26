The warming trend was a nice gift from Santa over the weekend. We had a 50 consecutive hour streak where our temperatures were below freezing last week. The Arctic blast arrived Thursday morning and dropped our temperatures below freezing at 10AM and we stayed there until Noon Saturday.

Heading into the final week of 2022 - Warmer weather has its eyes set upon Central Texas. We still have two more mornings with below freezing temperatures to deal with - One this morning and another Tuesday morning. Outside this morning our temperatures are mid 20s to low 30s.

Our afternoon temperatures will be a lot warmer than what we were seeing over the holiday weekend despite having a cold front move into Central Texas Monday.. Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. That front will keep our temperatures on the cool side for Tuesday with highs staying in the upper 40s east to mid 50s west.

Breezy south winds quickly return for Tuesday night heading into Wednesday morning. This will push that colder air to our north and start to bring some warmer and higher humidity air into Central Texas. Warmer weather will be returning for the middle of the week. The morning stays above freezing and afternoon temperatures soar into the mid to upper 60s!

As the higher humidity returns across Central Texas, cloud cover will be too. This cloud cover and moisture may lead to some fog, mist, drizzle Wednesday night into early Thursday. This moisture is also increasing ahead of a cold front that’s out to our west. The approaching cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday afternoon, mainly for areas near and east of I-35. Another disturbance could move in from the southwest on Friday and bring another chance for scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon into early Saturday. Rain totals will not be that impressive - With the highest amounts east of the interstate.

Temperatures look to start out in the 50s Thursday and Friday morning and warm up to around 70° for the afternoons. Temperatures look to remain warmer than normal for New Year’s Eve weekend despite that cold front. The weather for the final days of 2022 looks great weather wise!

