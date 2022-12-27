Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property

Plumbers and maintenance crews have been busy over the past several days responding to pipes impacted by freezing temperatures.
An employee was on top of the West Campus parking garage Monday night inspecting a pipe that...
An employee was on top of the West Campus parking garage Monday night inspecting a pipe that appears to have burst during the cold snap.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Large water leaks were reported Monday night at different locations on Texas A&M property, likely the result of pipes that burst during the cold snap recently.

The first leak was found at The Gardens Apartments located behind Century Square along Hensel Drive.

News 3′s Donnie Tuggle was there as maintenance and staff were on the scene and overheard them saying three apartments may have been affected on the first floor.

Shortly after that, a significant leak was discovered at the top of the West Campus parking garage.

A crew was also seen working on the line after it was reported.

No other details were immediately available.

