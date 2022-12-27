CLEAR Alert issued from Bexar County man

Malik Johnson, 24, was last seen 12 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in regards to a missing young man.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 190 pounds, black hair and brown eyed. Johnson was last seen wearing no shirt, blue and orange shorts, with red slippers.

Johnson has a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org.

