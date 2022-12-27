Killeen man sentenced after sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend who was dropping off resume she printed for him

Anthony Garcia, 26,
Anthony Garcia, 26,(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man has been sentenced following being found guilty in raping his ex-girlfriend.

Anthony Garcia, 26, was sentenced to seven years after he entered a plea of “no contest” on Aug. 1 to a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault, per the Killeen Daily Herald.

An affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals that on Oct. 31, 2020, a Killeen police officer received a call from the victim who claimed she was sexually assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Garcia.

The couple broke up and were no longer living together when Garcia called her asking if she would print his resume for him since he did not have a printer and bring it to his residence, the affidavit states. The woman agreed to drop it off.

According to the affidavit, the victim went to Garcia’s place where he told her he had lost his job and asked if she would lay with him in bed to help him calm down.

“Garcia asked her to have sexual intercourse with him ‘one last time’ but she told him no because that’s not why she came here. She said Garcia persisted with his request, even though she kept on saying no and resisting,” said the affidavit.

Garcia would then restrained the victim, undressed her and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states.

Following the rape, the victim would call her father and tell him what happened. She also went to the hospital to get a “SANE exam at which biological samples were taken from her body.” Officers would send it to the lab where it was found to have an unknown person’s DNA.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant and get DNA from Garcia which matched the DNA taken from the victim’s body.

Garcia is currently being held at the Bell County Jail.

© 2022 KWTX. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
Fire at the Café Homestead
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
Dangerously cold wind chill are expected Friday morning, with most locations dropping below Zero
The Cold Arctic Air Has Arrived & Is Sticking Around For a While
Christmas in McGregor
North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration

Latest News

Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
Cesar Montelongo (pink shirt) seen here with his family
Texas man shoots, kills maintenance worker he mistook for burglar on Christmas Eve
John Cain, 36,
Temple man found after being reported missing over the holidays
Two Salvation Army bell ringers in Grayson County received a special coin worth thousands this...
North Texas Salvation Army receives rare South African gold coins in kettle bell