Killeen man sentenced after sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend who was dropping off resume she printed for him

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man has been sentenced following being found guilty in raping his ex-girlfriend.

Anthony Garcia, 26, was sentenced to seven years after he entered a plea of “no contest” on Aug. 1 to a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault, per the Killeen Daily Herald.

An affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals that on Oct. 31, 2020, a Killeen police officer received a call from the victim who claimed she was sexually assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Garcia.

The couple broke up and were no longer living together when Garcia called her asking if she would print his resume for him since he did not have a printer and bring it to his residence, the affidavit states. The woman agreed to drop it off.

According to the affidavit, the victim went to Garcia’s place where he told her he had lost his job and asked if she would lay with him in bed to help him calm down.

“Garcia asked her to have sexual intercourse with him ‘one last time’ but she told him no because that’s not why she came here. She said Garcia persisted with his request, even though she kept on saying no and resisting,” said the affidavit.

Garcia would then restrained the victim, undressed her and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states.

Following the rape, the victim would call her father and tell him what happened. She also went to the hospital to get a “SANE exam at which biological samples were taken from her body.” Officers would send it to the lab where it was found to have an unknown person’s DNA.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant and get DNA from Garcia which matched the DNA taken from the victim’s body.

Garcia is currently being held at the Bell County Jail.

