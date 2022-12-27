Last freezing morning for at least the next 10 mornings

We’re waking up this Tuesday morning to our last freezing morning of the year… And even into the New Year. A weak cold front moved in on Monday and brought back another shot of cooler air. Outside this morning temperatures are cold - In the low 20s north to upper 20s south. The front will also leave our temperatures on the cooler side for this afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be stuck below normal for most of Central Texas. This afternoon look for temperatures around 50° for our eastern areas and around 60° for our western areas. High level clouds will be on an increase throughout the day - But no rain is heading our way.

This is our LAST day with below normal temperatures for the remainder of the year. We start a MAJOR warm up Wednesday. Our average high this time of year is typically sitting around 59-58° and after many days colder than normal, it may be hard to believe but we’ll see highs more than 10°+ warmer starting Wednesday into the start of the new year.

Breezy south winds quickly return heading into Wednesday. Those winds will push that cooler and drier air to our north and start to bring some warmer and higher humidity air into Central Texas. We start Wednesday with temperatures ABOVE freezing, in the upper 30s and low 40s. This is the first time we’ve stayed above freezing since December 20th. Temperatures soar into the upper 60s to low 70s with strong south winds for the afternoon.

As the higher humidity returns across Central Texas, cloud cover will be too. This cloud cover and moisture may lead to some fog, mist, drizzle Wednesday night into early Thursday. This moisture is also increasing ahead of a Pacific cold front that will be out to our west. That front is set to move into Central Texas Thursday afternoon and bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday afternoon into early Friday, mainly for areas near and east of I-35.

Another disturbance could move in from the southwest on Friday and bring another chance for scattered showers and storms Friday night into early Saturday. Rain totals will be highest for the eastern half of the area. This front will not have a whole lot of cold air behind it. This means temperatures will not change or cool off much behind the front. Temperatures look to start out in the 50s Thursday and Friday morning and warm up to around 70° for the afternoons. New Year’s Eve weekend is looking quiet and warm. The year looks to end with temperatures in the low to mid 70s!

Models suggest warmer than normal weather continues into the first full week of 2023 - But we do look to have a fairly decent chance for rain as we kick off that week as well and maybe temperatures dropping down into the lower 60s into the first full week of the year.

