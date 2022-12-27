Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine

Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A South Carolina man died on Christmas Eve after a power outage during freezing temperatures shut off his oxygen machine, officials said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office ruled the man’s death as natural since he had an underlying medical condition. The winter storm was listed as a contributory cause of death.

Police said they responded to the home in Anderson County around 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve after family members found the victim’s body. The man’s power had reportedly gone out around 7 a.m.

Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity to work. Investigators said it appeared that the man was trying to get to his portable oxygen when he collapsed.

The coroner’s office said this was the first death in Anderson County attributed to the winter storm.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

