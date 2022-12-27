Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360, Austin Police said.(CBS DFW for CBS affiliates only)
By ALEX KELLER
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM— A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.

According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.

Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX.

Tanner’s family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he went missing, however, they learned he had fallen short of the requirements to graduate. Texas A&M confirmed he was not part of the ceremonies.

His father said that he had texted Tanner at 8:30 a.m. and that the message was marked as “read” before Tanner’s phone turned off.

Tanner used his debit card to pay for gas at a station in Caldwell, but all signs of him vanished until last week when his car was found abandoned in Austin near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Highway 360 and the Colorado River.

The Hoang family said through a spokesperson that they were touched by the outpouring of support from the community and by how many people volunteered their time to help search for him.

“This is not the outcome that we have all been praying for, but on this Christmas Eve, Tanner is now in the arms of his Savior, King, Prince of Peace, Joy, and Healer,” the spokesperson wrote on Facebook. “They feel God’s love for them through the overwhelming outpouring of support. They know Tanner was loved by so many.”

“Please continue to lift their family up in prayer.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
Fire at the Café Homestead
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
Dangerously cold wind chill are expected Friday morning, with most locations dropping below Zero
The Cold Arctic Air Has Arrived & Is Sticking Around For a While
Christmas in McGregor
North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration

Latest News

Cesar Montelongo (pink shirt) seen here with his family
Texas man shoots, kills maintenance worker he mistook for burglar on Christmas Eve
John Cain, 36,
Temple man found after being reported missing over the holidays
Two Salvation Army bell ringers in Grayson County received a special coin worth thousands this...
North Texas Salvation Army receives rare South African gold coins in kettle bell
Malik Johnson, 24, was last seen 12 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk.
CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man