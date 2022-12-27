‘People they don’t think’: Killeen mother shares message for drivers after her daughter was hit and killed

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - At just 23-years-old, Tatiana Mathis lost her life when a car hit and killed her earlier on Dec. 5.

Mathis was on her way to a convenience store when a driver hit and killed her as she was trying to cross Elms Road on foot.

“She aspired to join the military,” her mother Shuvona Mathis said. “She was working on enlisting in the air force and possibly signing up here pretty soon.”

Friends and family members have set up a tribute with balloons and candles off of Elms Road. Mother Shuvona urges drivers to take caution anytime they’re on the road, but especially when on that street.

“People they don’t think,” Shuvona said. “They’re careless when they’re driving, people are texting when driving.”

Since the crash Shuvona has obtained the police report. The suspect was issued a citation for failing to have car insurance on hand and driving without a license.

Shuvona said she still has some unanswered questions after reading the full report. KWTX News 10 reached out to the Killeen Police Department on Monday and did not hear back.

“I feel that that’s not going to fly for drivers. We need to have stronger laws for drivers,” Shuvona said.

Her family, including grandma Elizabeth Jones, now remembering Tatiana through the photos taken over the years.

“As we stand now we have a hole that will never be filled,” Jones said.

Tatiana leaves behind her two-year-old daughter.

“It’s disheartening to fill in those steps for my granddaughter when she’s crying and she knows mommy’s not here,” Shuvona said. “She knows mommy is gone.”

Anyone wanting to donate money to Tatiana’s family can do so at any First Convenience Bank branch. Everything raised will go directly to a trust fund for Tatiana’s two-year-old daughter.

