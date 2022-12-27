Temple man found after being reported missing over the holidays
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: John Cain, 36, has been located and reported safe, according to a the Temple Police Department.
The Temple Police Department is asked for the public’s help in their search for a missing Temple man.
Cain drives a 2014 BMW, with Texas Temp Tag 1445G21.
If you have information, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.
