Temple man found after being reported missing over the holidays

John Cain, 36,
John Cain, 36,(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: John Cain, 36, has been located and reported safe, according to a the Temple Police Department.

The Temple Police Department is asked for the public’s help in their search for a missing Temple man.

Cain drives a 2014 BMW, with Texas Temp Tag 1445G21.

If you have information, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

