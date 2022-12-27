Winter to spring warm-up for the final days of the year

The coldest days of 2022 are now in our rear-view mirror as we switch gears into warmer weather for the rest of the week (year). Tonight is still chilly though - dipping into the 30s - but we stay above freezing. Meaning, no need to wrap the pipes but bring pets inside. The combination of sunshine, humidity, and breezy south winds gives us our big warm-up that starts tomorrow. To out the warm-up into perspective...our average afternoon temperatures this time of year typically climb around 59-58° and that’s closer to where our morning temperatures will start by Thursday! Afternoons will warm even further into the upper 60s/low 70s.

Wednesday will be windy, warmer, and definitely feeling like spring. There will likely be a few more clouds around - one of those signs the moisture is getting pulled in. The moisture surging in may lead to some fog, mist, drizzle Wednesday night into early Thursday. Our next rain chance comes Thursday afternoon with a front passing through. The front doesn’t bring us a big cool down, but the thing that could spark rain is the contrast between muggy and dry air. Muggy air sits ahead of the front, dry air behind it. Where those two air masses collide, likely just east of the I-35 corridor, there could be showers and storms. Highest likelihood of storms sits just east of our area, but there could be a few stronger storms with brief, heavy rain & damaging winds being the main concerns. Overall the chance for rain with this system is better the farther east you go.

The rain clears out of here for Friday and the weekend is looking nice and quiet. It’s a mild start to the new year with weekend looking warm and dry. Sunny afternoons both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s and around midnight on NYE we expect a clear sky, light winds, and temperatures in the in mid 50s. On the other side of the New Year, another Pacific front looks to arrive on Monday. We’ll be monitoring this system to see if it can give us a chance to start 2023 off with some decent rain in the bucket.

