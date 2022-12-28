Accident shuts down bridge in Woodway

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is working a “serious accident” on Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson.

The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post.

A photo taken at the scene shows several vehicles, including a black pickup, near what appears to be a vehicle collision.

No further information is available.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.