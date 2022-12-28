Accident shuts down bridge in Woodway

The Woodway Police Department is working a “serious accident” on Ritchie Bridge in the 100...
The Woodway Police Department is working a “serious accident” on Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson.(Woodway Police Facebook)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is working a “serious accident” on Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson.

The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post.

A photo taken at the scene shows several vehicles, including a black pickup, near what appears to be a vehicle collision.

No further information is available.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Simon Lopez Jr. is described as Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 214 pounds, with black or...
Austin police searching for wanted fugitive
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Fire at the Café Homestead
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
Daytyn makes it home just in time for Christmas
Central Texas family makes it home for Christmas after spending over a month in a Florida hospital

Latest News

Newly-elected McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens
Josh Tetens inheriting district attorney’s office plagued with vacancies, staggering backlog of felony cases
McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson is leaving office soon.
Ousted McLennan County district attorney leaves behind nine vacant prosecutor positions, thousands of pending felony cases
Kenpo to Pak Mei: Our experts reaction
Martial Artist Reacts to Sifu
Police in Temple are asking the public for help identifying and locating several suspects who...
Temple police looking for suspects in burglaries of five businesses