Bell County deputies looking for missing teenager last see on Christmas

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help locating Larissa Ranae Eickenhorst, 17, a girl last seen leaving her home in Moody on Christmas.

The teenager is 5′2″ tall and weighs about 190 pounds, deputies said.

She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said leads about the girl’s whereabouts have proven unfruitful.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, call 254-933-5412.

