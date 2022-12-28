Bell County deputies looking for missing teenager last see on Christmas
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help locating Larissa Ranae Eickenhorst, 17, a girl last seen leaving her home in Moody on Christmas.
The teenager is 5′2″ tall and weighs about 190 pounds, deputies said.
She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies said leads about the girl’s whereabouts have proven unfruitful.
If you have information regarding her whereabouts, call 254-933-5412.
