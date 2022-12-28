Central Texans among those left stranded by Southwest Airlines cancellations

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of people are filled with frustration from Southwest Airlines cancelling the majority of their flights.

This leaves people standing in line, or stuck at the airport, waiting for flights and answers.

Plenty of Southwest Airlines passengers like Ana Diaz were disappointed this holiday season.

“I was supposed to leave from the 23rd to spend Christmas with family…and that’s not happening,” said Diaz.

Diaz said she was supposed to leave last Friday for California, but her flight was delayed two hours then eventually cancelled.

She said if she wasn’t paying attention, she would not have known this.

“I didn’t get any texts messages, nothing. I go to the board where they have all the airlines and it said it was cancelled,” said Diaz.

Most people were going through the same situation as Diaz.

Reports show about 87% of Tuesday’s US flight cancellations are from Southwest.

She described the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport as the opposite of calm.

“Those long, long lines were ridiculous, it was chaos at the airport,” said Diaz.

Diaz said her flight wasn’t rescheduled until Monday and was cancelled again.

She says her luggage made it to California, but she and her family didn’t.

“Why is my luggage flying without me on that airplane? She was like, ‘Well, there’s a lot of luggage’s and we’re not going to pull yours out just to get yours,’” said Diaz.

Between spending seven hours at the airport waiting for flights and customer service, Diaz said she felt nothing but frustration.

“We were spending on gas, parking, and it’s just for no reason. It’s crazy,” said Diaz, “My kids started crying cause no Christmas with grandparents. I saw ladies in front of me crying because they were cancelling flights.”

Officials said some factors are the weather, underinvesting in its scheduling operations and short staffing, but Diaz said that’s unacceptable.

“I don’t understand, if you guys don’t have a crew, or if stuff is happening, why are you selling tickets? Don’t sell tickets,” said Diaz.

Diaz said she wish she saw clear communication from the airline.

“Let people know, communicate more, because they weren’t communicating at all. The text messages were sent far off after all this stuff happened,” said Diaz.

Diaz said her luggage is still in California and she decided to no longer book with Southwest, she switched airlines instead.

The US Department of Labor is investigating the situation and says it’s concerned by Southwest’s, “unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays.”

