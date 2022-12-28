Former Midway Panther has made a name for himself as a Frog

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KWTX) - Midway alum Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is excited to play in the Fiesta Bowl because he’s excited to have another shot at a championship.

Tomlinson fell short in a state title game at Midway and recently fell short of a Big 12 championship. A win on Saturday and the Frogs will be heading to the national championship.

Tomlinson recently won the Jim Thorpe award as the nation’s best defensive back, so while he’s still looking for a title. He’s had plenty of success. Tre was a three-star athlete in high school, but at 5′9″ coaches had doubts, TCU didn’t.

Tre’s uncle is TCU legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, but Tre’s made a name for himself as a Frog.

He said, “all I needed was a chance.” Saturday - there’s another big chance for him and his team.

