Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce continues community work remotely after fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Broken boards and shards of glass still remain outside the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a step by step process and we’ll see more activity as we go along,” chamber president Scott Connell told KWTX News 10.

On Dec. 6 a fire broke out at the chamber after regular business hours. Initial reports showed it started in one of the porta potties behind the building.

Right now the City of Killeen is working on clean up efforts, including work on two offices that saw some damage.

Since the fire, Connell said it’s been business as usual. They have continued all their previously scheduled ribbon cutting ceremonies and other events. However, most of the people on staff have been working remotely.

Local organizations like the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance have offered their spaces for meetings from time-to-time.

“We support the business community and now we’re seeing them come back and offer their support when we need it,” Connell said.

But as renovations and events continue the chamber is looking at more of a permanent space.

“Depending on how long this goes, we’re trying to set up some interim space for us,” Connell said. “As we go around the community, we want to have a sit down space.”

The historic downtown building is over 100 years old, and finding the parts to replace the damaged ones has been a challenge. Connell said he expects his staff to be back in the building in a couple months

