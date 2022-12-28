Josh Tetens inheriting district attorney’s office plagued with vacancies, staggering backlog of felony cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Josh Tetens hasn’t been sworn into office yet as the new McLennan County district attorney, but he already has made some preliminary inroads toward important personnel and policy decisions.

Tetens, 43, is set to succeed District Attorney Barry Johnson at the first of the year after defeating Johnson in the March Republican primary and Democrat Aubrey Robertson in November.

Since then, Tetens has met with Johnson to try to ensure a smooth transition and determined who his executive first assistant and first assistant will be. He also has talked to other attorneys and potential staff members who are interested in working for him and has met with county jail personnel and social workers to discuss procedures for handling criminal defendants with mental health issues.

Tetens is inheriting a DA’s office with a budgeted staff of 32 lawyers and 33 support staff members. However, when he takes office, there will be nine vacant slots for prosecutors and four staff vacancies. He also immediately will have to deal with a COVID-related backlog of 3,700 pending felony cases, including 60 capital murder or murder defendants who are in jail waiting for their cases to be resolved.

“I think that the first month might be a little bit stressful,” Tetens said. “But I have talked to several individuals who have expressed interest in applying for open positions, both new, young attorneys who want to be prosecutors as well as some veterans. So I do believe we will get those positions filled and I hope to do what within the first six weeks.”

Tetens and Michel Simer, his law partner for the past 12 years, are in the process of closing down their law practice in Bellmead and trying to resolve as many pending cases as they can before the end of the year. Tetens, a criminal defense attorney, said he likely will have about 25 cases still pending when he takes office on which he will have to recuse the district attorney’s office.

Simer will become Tetens’ executive first assistant, a position formerly held in Johnson’s administration by Tom Needham, who retired about six months ago. Ryan Calvert, currently a prosecutor in Brazos County, will serve as Tetens’ first assistant district attorney.

“Ryan is someone who came highly recommended from literally prosecution and defense attorneys and judges across the state,” Tetens said. “He is very well known in prosecutors’ circles because he is a trainer with the Texas Criminal District Attorneys Association, and he has been doing that for probably 10-plus years. Both Michel and Ryan are ready and willing to try cases. Ryan will do a lot of training and trial preparation and Michel will do a lot of trial work and mental health. That is going to be a major focus of the office.”

Simer has met with jail personnel in Lubbock, which Tetens said has one of the best mental health programs in the state, while Tetens said he has met twice about mental health issues with McLennan County Jail officials, social workers and doctors.

Tetens said his meetings with Johnson to discuss transition issues also have been positive.

“Barry offered to be available for questions, to make the staff available for questions, and I really appreciate that,” Tetens said. “He offered to let me bring anybody with me to go through the office and talk about different procedures that have to be done, anything from staff time cards to what boards you sit on as DA.”

Tetens said besides filling the open positions, he doesn’t plan to make major personnel changes with the existing staff.

“I think the folks there now that have stayed and I have worked with over the years are all very qualified attorneys, and I am looking forward to working with them,” Tetens said.

Tetens said tackling the burgeoning backlog, including the 60 pending murder or capital murder cases, and establishing better communication with the county’s law enforcement agencies also are top priorities.

“That is going to take meetings with law enforcement as well as the defense bar and try to prioritize those cases, and I have to do that has quickly as possible,” Tetens said. “I am hopeful that many of those cases we can reach resolutions for. I think the backlog has prevented that from happening in some cases. They are more focused on those older cases, and I appreciate that. It needs to be done, and it is going to be a challenge. But with the right prosecutors in the office and the right preparation, we will be able to do both at the same time.”

Tetens won endorsements from state and local law enforcement agencies in his race against Johnson. Improving communication between the DA’s office and police agencies was a critical plank in his campaign platform.

“I don’t want to come across as cliché, but just general communication, reaching out to law enforcement to learn which of these cases should be priorities and which cases need to be trials, and that goes along with trying to address the backlog,” Tetens said. “We hear from the DA’s office every Friday at pretrial, ‘We are missing this piece of discovery, we don’t have the DNA.’ Well, Number 1, why? But Number 2 , let’s address that. Let’s reach out to law enforcement. Maybe there is something they have that we haven’t asked for. But right now, there is just not the communication to find these answers until suddenly it’s on the trial docket.”

Tetens said he is ready to take on the new challenge of becoming the county’s top prosecutor.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I think there is some anxiousness because it is new and there are unknowns. But I think the prosecutors in the office, the staff there and those who are coming are going to be assets, and we will be prepared to handle any case that comes across our desk.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.