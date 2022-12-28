Martial Artist Reacts to Sifu

Kenpo meets Pak Mei
Kenpo to Pak Mei: Our experts reaction
Kenpo to Pak Mei: Our experts reaction(Andrew Hamilton)
By Andrew Hamilton
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Sifu is a game released back in February about a Pak Mei martial artist seeking revenge on his father and master’s killers. The protagonist is a lovingly crafted Pak Mei inspired martial artist with some of the best looking motion capture we’ve ever seen.

So naturally we brought in our Martial Arts expert, Joseph Hamilton, a veteran martial artist of Sil Lum Kenpo Ryu for nearly 15 years.

Here is what he thought of the games moves and mechanics.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon Lopez Jr. is described as Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 214 pounds, with black or...
Austin police searching for wanted fugitive
The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
Fire at the Café Homestead
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
Daytyn makes it home just in time for Christmas
Central Texas family makes it home for Christmas after spending over a month in a Florida hospital

Latest News

(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: December 23-25
GOTY 2022
KWTX & Hardwired’s 2022 Game of the Year
review time
Need for Speed: Unbound - Return of the King (Review)
Game Awards, Microsoft sued by FTC, and a broken Pokemon game.
Why Microsoft isn’t the Underdog and Let’s Talk About the Game Awards! (The Uplink Ep. 28)