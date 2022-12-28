Martial Artist Reacts to Sifu

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Sifu is a game released back in February about a Pak Mei martial artist seeking revenge on his father and master’s killers. The protagonist is a lovingly crafted Pak Mei inspired martial artist with some of the best looking motion capture we’ve ever seen.

So naturally we brought in our Martial Arts expert, Joseph Hamilton, a veteran martial artist of Sil Lum Kenpo Ryu for nearly 15 years.

Here is what he thought of the games moves and mechanics.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.