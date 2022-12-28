New Year - Warmer Weather: Get ready for a major warm up for Central Texas as we head into 2023

It’s not nearly as cold outside across Central Texas waking up this Hump Day. For the first time since December 20th - We’re starting the day with temperatures above freezing. We had stronger south winds move back in overnight - This has prevented us from cooling off as much. Outside this morning are still chilly with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s across Central Texas.

Jackets will be needed as you head out, but you’ll be able to ditch them for the afternoon. We start a MAJOR warm up today. We say goodbye to that winter-feel and say hello to early springtime. Strong south winds will push that cooler and drier air back to our north and bring that warmer and higher humidity air back in. Temperatures starting today - And into the start of the year - Will be soaring to more than 10° above normal. To put this warm up into perspective, our average high for this time of year is typically sitting around 58°, but we’ll have highs in the upper 60s to maybe even as warm as the mid 70s approaching the New Year.

Wednesday will be warmer and windier. Strong south/southwest winds - Maybe gusting as high as 30 mph - Will warm our temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Some clouds this morning look to clear to more sun for the afternoon. Breezy south winds continue into Thursday and that means more moisture will be working its way in. This moisture gives us a chance for fog/light rain showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning - Mainly for areas near and east of I-35.

But this moisture does move in just in time on Thursday ahead of a Pacific cold front. Temperatures soar into the upper 60s and low 70s with west winds moving in behind the front. As the front arrives from the west during Thursday afternoon - Better shower and thunderstorm chances increase for areas east of I-35. There is a low end severe storm chance for areas east of I-45. We’ll watch this activity closely on Thursday - Since models are showing the toughest storms developing just east of Central Texas. We could see activity initiate in our area and some stronger storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning across our eastern and southeastern areas. Make sure you remain weather aware for Thursday if you live east of I-35.

Rain looks to be moving east and drier conditions move in for Friday. Temperatures in the 70s with dry and overall pleasant weather for New Year’s Weekend. Mostly sunny for New Year’s Eve Saturday - But more cloud cover increases on Sunday ahead of another Pacific front that arrives Monday. That front may bring Central Texas some rain and storms to start off 2023. More details to come on this.

