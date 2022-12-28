Ousted McLennan County district attorney leaves behind nine vacant prosecutor positions, thousands of pending felony cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As ousted McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson prepares to leave office, he is leaving behind 13 staff openings, including nine vacant prosecutors’ positions, and 3,700 pending felony cases, with about 60 of those defendants languishing in jail awaiting disposition of capital murder or murder charges.

It’s hard to find many outside of Johnson’s camp who speak in glowing terms about his four-year term in office. However, Johnson, 66, a Waco native and the son of a former state district judge, says he intends to do anything he can to help his successor, Josh Tetens, ease into office as smoothly as possible.

" I absolutely would do it all over again,” Johnson said without hesitation. “Without sounding too mellow dramatic, it’s been an honor of a lifetime to be able to come back to my hometown and be able to serve the people of this county and this city, where I was born and raised. Just going from my house to the courthouse every day, it’s nostalgic to me. You see the old sights and, gosh, it’s just been a wonderful experience.”

Tetens, 43, a criminal defense attorney, gained the support of local and state law enforcement groups, who were critical of how Johnson’s office handled cases and communicated with them. Tetens said his meetings with Johnson in recent weeks have been “positive.”

“Barry was very cordial and helpful,” Tetens said. “I think he genuinely wanted to do what he could to help. He opened his door and made himself available, and I appreciate that.”

Johnson’s term was hamstrung by the COVID pandemic, which shut down the courthouse and fueled an ever-growing backlog of cases. However, since the criminal justice system was able to resume 18 months later, Johnson’s office has faced criticism or not preparing cases for trial in a timely manner, dismissing important cases and reducing charges, offering plea bargains that many considered overly generous and fielding a team of inexperienced prosecutors.

“We didn’t give those cases away, and you can tell that because when we opened it back up, we had defendants with 500, 600, 800 days in jail,” Johnson said. “It was tough. I refer to the COVID shutdown as my 500-year flood. Of course my predecessor, Abel Reyna, his 500-year-flood wasTwin Peaks. I’m hoping my successor and other district attorneys down the line don’t have any 500-year floods. I hope they can keep the courthouse open and the wheels of justice turning. You have to have it.”

As Johnson spoke about his term in office, without prompting or a related question, he quickly launched into a bitter denunciation of McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara’s involvement in his race against Tetens in the Republican primary.

“The thing I am most proud of is I think that we have had a really successful run thanks to all these terrific lawyers that I have been able to work with as prosecutors and this terrific staff and all these police officers,” Johnson said. “But the thing I am most proud of is that we kept the checks and balances in place. As the district attorney, you are the chief law enforcement officer of McLennan County, and ultimately, it is a system of checks and balances. You have to look at the work that comes in from all the law enforcement agencies, and then ultimately, the district attorney has the sole responsibility, a huge responsibility, to decide whether or not to charge the case.

“By checks and balances I mean we didn’t let the sheriff, who wanted to be too big, run the district attorney’s office. We didn’t let our colleagues at the Waco Police Department, which by the way is a great police department, but we had to make some decisions that they were not happy with. When I got there, there were just a lot of agencies and department who wanted to, for lack of a better term, run the district attorney’s office. Closed by arrest, it’s over. That was their attitude. But when it gets right down to it, I am a big proponent of democracy and want to help my successor be successful in this job.”

McNamara, arguably the most popular elected official in McLennan County, played a major role in Johnson’s race, deriding the district attorney at public forums while waving the Tetens banner around the county. McNamara even brought his eye-catching 1930 Model A Ford and 1957 Chevy Bel-Air to polling locations to attract attention for Teten’s campaign.

With Johnson’s office track record and McNamara’s weight behind his campaign, Tetens soared to a 70 percent to 30 percent victory over Johnson, outpacing the 60 percent to 40 percent victory Johnson claimed over Reyna to win the office four years ago.

“I really have concerns that our sheriff has gotten too big in his county,” Johnson said. “He has gotten too big in his mind and he may try to come in and run the DA’s office and both the felony criminal courts. It is worrisome to me any time you have got law enforcement personnel, whether it is the sheriff, chief of police or others, when they want to come in and run things.

“That is very dangerous. Sheriff McNamara made a huge mistake by getting into my race. He didn’t need to get into my race. It was shameful that he would get into my race and I think the people of McLennan County have gotten to know who the real Parnell McNamara is by what he did in getting in the district attorney’s race. There wasn’t any need in it. He aggressively and viciously campaigned for my opponent.”

McNamara countered that he threw his support behind Tetens because “I felt the safety of our citizens was at stake.”

“I felt like I had an obligation to do what I thought was necessary to ensure their safety,” McNamara said. “I look forward to working with Josh Tetens and the new district attorney’s office.”

Johnson acknowledged that his lack of criminal experience coming into the job likely played a role in some of the office’s shortcomings.

“When I’m talking about COVID or the fact that a sheriff got in my race on behalf of my opponent or whatever happened through my four-year term, I’m not saying that I’m mistake-free at all,” Johnson said. “I’ve made my share of mistakes up here. I stand by the decisions I’ve made, but I didn’t want it to come out that I did nothing wrong or it was all COVID, it was all her fault, it was all his fault. This job is loaded with potential pitfalls and mistakes and I made my share of them. I want everybody to know about that, too, I think that is important. I need to take ownership and own what I’ve done.”

Johnson praised his staff and said he is grateful for the ones who stood by him.

“I can’t say enough great things about these lawyers,” he said. “I am especially grateful for the ones who stayed and worked with me through the end of my term. They have just been fantastic. There hasn’t been any time when judges have set for trials where we have not gone over and answered ready and prepared the cases and tried the cases.”

Unfortunately, there is evidence to rebut that statement, with the most high-profile example being the capital murder case against Albert Leslie Love Jr.

Johnson’s office dismissed the potential death penalty case against Love, who spent more than three years on death row before his capital murder conviction was overturned in 2017. Love spent four years and four months in the county jail waiting for a retrial before Johnson’s office dropped the charges when Judge Thomas West declined a request from the DA’s office for more time to prepare for trial.

The case against Love was reversed after the Court of Criminal Appeals ruled text messages improperly were used at his trial because they were not obtained through search warrants.

Love was convicted in the March 2011 shooting deaths of Keenan Hubert and Tyus Sneed at the former Lakewood Villas apartment complex, 1601 Spring St. Two others also were wounded in the ambush-style incident.

Love walked out of the McLennan County Jail a free man, five months before Johnson’s primary clash with Tetens, and the dismissal likely contributed to Teten’s victory.

Jessi Freud, a fierce criminal defense attorney who has butted heads with Johnson’s office on multiple occasions, especially about her clients with mental health issues, refuted Johnson’s claims that his office was always prepared to move cases forward.”While it is true that there are good lawyers at the DA’s office, it defies an objective view of the last four years to insist that this administration was always ready for anything, let alone trials,” Freud said. “The good news for Mr. Tetens is that the bar is pretty low, so to speak, so he should have no trouble raising it.”

Johnson, a longtime personal injury attorney in Dallas before moving back to Waco, said the first thing he plans to do after leaving office at the end of the month is to go fishing for a couple of weeks. He plans to return to practicing law, including a bit of criminal law, he said, adding he will stay in Waco, where he is helping care for his 92-year-old mother, Deane Johnson.

