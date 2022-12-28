Police: 21-year-old dies on Christmas Day after road rage shooting

Police in Arizona say Jada Thompson, 21, was killed in a road rage shooting on Christmas Eve. (Source: KOLD)
By Mikala Novitsky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a woman has died in a road rage incident over the holidays.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 21-year-old Jada Thompson was injured on Christmas Eve when someone started shooting the car she was traveling in.

KOLD reports that Thompson was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died on Christmas Day.

On Tuesday, dozens of her family and friends gathered to remember the 21-year-old.

Thompson’s girlfriend said she was driving the vehicle that was shot at that night.

“I just remember we were driving, and a car was flashing its lights. It pulled up almost next to us and they just started shooting,” said Kim Urbina, Thompson’s girlfriend.

Family and friends set up a memorial near where the shooting happened. They brought candles, balloons and posters and talked about their love for Thompson.

“I met Jada back in third grade in elementary school and we automatically clicked. We always kept in contact with each other,” Alize Edwards, one of Thompson’s friends, said. “Throughout the last three and a half years, she’s been there for me.”

Thompson’s friends and family shared a GoFundMe they have started to help with funeral expenses.

“She had a really big heart, and I don’t think a lot of people got to see that side of her, and she was really sweet,” said Willis St. Ores, Thompson’s uncle.

Police haven’t immediately identified the shooter, but detectives said their investigation remains ongoing.

