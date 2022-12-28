Temple police looking for suspects in burglaries of five businesses

Police in Temple are asking the public for help identifying and locating several suspects who...
Police in Temple are asking the public for help identifying and locating several suspects who allegedly burglarized five businesses.(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are asking the public for help identifying and locating several suspects who allegedly burglarized five businesses.

Police said Best Quality Meats, Smart Choice Smoke Shop, El Puerto De Jalisco, Tapas Tapas and Los Tres Magueyes were burglarized during the early morning hours of Dec. 18.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for all burglaries, police said. The three masked individuals were observed approaching the locations driving a dark-colored Honda Accord with a sunroof.

Anyone with information should contact us at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. You can also report anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Police in Temple are asking the public for help identifying and locating several suspects who...
Police in Temple are asking the public for help identifying and locating several suspects who allegedly burglarized five businesses.(Temple Police Department)

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Simon Lopez Jr. is described as Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 214 pounds, with black or...
Austin police searching for wanted fugitive
The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
Fire at the Café Homestead
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
Daytyn makes it home just in time for Christmas
Central Texas family makes it home for Christmas after spending over a month in a Florida hospital

Latest News

McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson is leaving office soon.
McLennan County district attorney leaving office with 9 vacant prosecutor positions, thousands of pending felony cases
Kenpo to Pak Mei: Our experts reaction
Martial Artist Reacts to Sifu
Larissa Ranae Eickenhorst, 17
Bell County deputies looking for missing teenager last see on Christmas
Central Texas museum gains Smithsonian Affiliate status
Central Texas museum receives Smithsonian Affiliate status