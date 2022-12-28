Waco Transit offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Transit System is now taking calls to schedule your free ride to or from your New Year’s Eve destination.

It announced same-day requests will also accepted based on availability.

For those who need an unexpected safe ride, Tow King will also partner with Waco Transit to offer free vehicle tows home.

Vehicle tows can be arranged by calling Tow King directly at (254) 666-5484, Waco Transit said.

“The idea behind Safe Ride Home is to support responsible drinking and, ultimately, save lives. Our goal is simple: to keep the streets of Waco safe on New Year’s Eve. If even one life is spared because someone chose to secure a safe ride home, then our purpose was accomplished,” said Waco Transit in a Facebook post.

