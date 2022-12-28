Waco Transit offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve

17th Annual New Year's "Safe Ride Home" Program - 12.27.22
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Transit System is now taking calls to schedule your free ride to or from your New Year’s Eve destination.

It announced same-day requests will also accepted based on availability.

For those who need an unexpected safe ride, Tow King will also partner with Waco Transit to offer free vehicle tows home.

Vehicle tows can be arranged by calling Tow King directly at (254) 666-5484, Waco Transit said.

“The idea behind Safe Ride Home is to support responsible drinking and, ultimately, save lives. Our goal is simple: to keep the streets of Waco safe on New Year’s Eve. If even one life is spared because someone chose to secure a safe ride home, then our purpose was accomplished,” said Waco Transit in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pacheco family
Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
Fire at the Café Homestead
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
Simon Lopez Jr. is described as Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 214 pounds, with black or...
Austin police searching for wanted fugitive
Dangerously cold wind chill are expected Friday morning, with most locations dropping below Zero
The Cold Arctic Air Has Arrived & Is Sticking Around For a While

Latest News

Southwest Airlines cancels majority of its flights leaving many stranded
Central Texans among those left stranded by Southwest Airlines cancellations
Cody Archie's content centers on topics like what is a Dorper sheep and how much it costs to...
Viral Gatesville rancher uses TikTok for agriculture education
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
17th Annual New Year's "Safe Ride Home" Program - 12.27.22
17th Annual New Year's "Safe Ride Home" Program - 12.27.22